Former Sask. Private school students claim they are ‘forced’ to participate in political campaigns

Former students at a private Christian academy in Saskatoon say they were forced by school and church authorities to participate in political campaigns to increase their power and advance their conservative social agenda.

The politicians are said to include the longest-serving former Member of Parliament, the mayor of Saskatoon, and the current member of the Saskatoon City Council.

Although the school and adjacent church are registered charities, students say there was a lot of political activity during school hours and during church services.

“People have told us that we have to do this, that it’s the right thing to do… it’s your duty,” said former student Chris Kotelmach. “Now I see that we were coerced.”

These political accusations came after last week CBC News investigated practices at the Christian Center Academy (CCA), now called Heritage Christian Academy, and Saskatoon Christian Center, now called Mile Two Church. More than 30 students spoke of brutal discipline, traumatic rituals and solitary confinement.

One long-time critic said that this political activism is a sign of the leadership’s desire to impose its social conservative views on others by any means necessary.

“It’s not Christian. This is sinister. It’s disgusting. Forcing students to do this is wrong,” said University of Regina professor emeritus Ailsa Watkinson, who was involved in a 2004 Supreme Court case challenging corporal punishment of children.

“I guess we shouldn’t be surprised by what we’ve heard about all the physical and spiritual bullying. This is completely consistent with the opinion of the students who say that it was a cult,” Watkinson said.

Kotelmach, who has been named the school’s top student for his academic and “spiritual accomplishments,” said he remembers standing on street corners in Saskatoon waving the posters that helped Don Atchison win the first of four mayoral elections in 2003.

The students said that Atchison, who was not a member of their church, would sit in the front row whenever he attended their services. The pastor told everyone to vote for him.

“[Atchison] was someone the pastor thought was going to help us advance the Christian agenda,” said former student Christina Hutchinson, who remembers being told campaigning was “mandatory” for students.

Sean Kotelmach says the school administration practiced forms of solitary confinement. At the age of 13, he was placed in a small windowless room with only a desk for 10 consecutive days of school, and was forbidden to talk to anyone. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Kotelmach said students were also required to buy clothes from the high-end retail store Atchison. He and his brother had to buy two pairs of trousers a year there. Kotelmach provided CBC News with a receipt for $316.12 for the year’s purchase.

CBC News reached out to Atchison for comment and received no response.

Kotelmach’s brother, Sean, said that teachers and church leaders constantly told children that conservatives were good, and “everything liberal is evil.”

The Kotelmakhs said that while civic politicians do not control abortion policy or other social issues, being closer to political power at all levels was a top goal for church and school leaders.

Looking back, the family says that Sean was often scolded and punished in part because of his refusal to participate in political campaigns, while Chris, a tireless political volunteer, received awards and other accolades.

“We all thought we had to do it or it would be the end of the world,” Chris said.

‘It was inappropriate’: Saskatoon city council member

Caitlin Erickson, who attended CCA from 1992 to 2004, also recalls being on at least two federal campaigns for Maurice Vellacott when he ran for Parliament in the Saskatoon-Wanuskewin district.

Erickson recalls being dragged out of school with her classmates in 1997 to drop Reform Party flyers into mailboxes.

Two years later, when she was 13, half the class took turns heading to Vellacott’s campaign headquarters to stuff envelopes with his Canadian Alliance pamphlets, she said.

Other students recall how they were forced to sing an election song, replacing the words Merry Christmas with Maurice Well-a-cott.

As Erickson got older, handing out flyers and stuffing envelopes turned into protests, such as ahead of Saskatchewan’s judiciary’s approval of same-sex marriage in 2004.

“It’s still something that afflicts me to this day,” Erickson said, noting that she now sees herself as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s so heartbreaking to know that I was put in this position when I was a minor.”

Caitlin Erickson was the first of more than 30 former students of Saskatoon Christian Center Academy, now called Heritage Christian Academy, to contact the police. She says the degree of control from school and church officials was like a cult. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

In an interview with CBC News, Vellacott confirmed that many students in Saskatoon, including CCA students, have helped with his various campaigns. But he said there was no sign that they were coerced.

“It was an early dose of learning,” Vellacott said. “It was a good education for them too.”

Vellacott remembers CCA students cold-calling people to discuss his political platforms, or helping out by “bumbling” – holding political signs and waving to the roadside movement – in support of his campaign.

“For me, it was very inspiring, exciting, because there were so many young people,” he said.

Vellacott said he did not remember any of the students being dragged out of the classroom to help. If it had actually happened, he said, “I wouldn’t have initiated it.”

But another politician who received the bail admits it was wrong.

Randy Donauer, current Saskatoon City Council member and longtime Mile Two church member, confirmed that the pastor supported him in his 2010 bid but not in other subsequent campaigns. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Randy Donauer is a current member of the Saskatoon City Council and also a longtime member of the Mile Two Church. He confirmed that the pastor supported his candidacy for the Saskatoon City Council in 2010, but did not use church resources for the campaign. However, Donauer admitted that he helped organize campaigns for other politicians.

“Yes, students were attracted even during school hours to distribute campaign materials. Yes, [the pastor] gave political endorsements during church services,” he said in a statement emailed to CBC News.

“It was inappropriate… The Church should not take a partisan political position. That is not the purpose of the church.”

Donauer said official political activity ceased “a few years ago” and he has not received any assistance of this nature due to his unsuccessful bid as a Conservative for a seat in the federal government in 2015 or his subsequent city council victories.

He said that things are better now, and the church is a welcoming place for all who adhere to any political views.

Charity Line Dances

Jim Farney, principal and associate professor at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, said there were no “black and white rules” in Saskatchewan’s independent school law regarding political participation.

However, Farney points to federal income tax law that prohibits charities such as many independent schools from directly or indirectly supporting or opposing a political party or candidate using their resources (including stationery and volunteers). This may lead to an audit, according to Canadian Revenue Agency Guidance Documentwhich was updated in January 2019 and replaced previous legislation that came into effect in September 2003.

“There is a huge difference between civil [assignments] and make a model parliament and all that – which is obviously instructive – and say, “Hey kids, you’ll have a day off on Friday afternoon if you go knocking on the door for person X!” This is a really important difference,” he explained.

“You can talk about whether it crosses the line of charity – and I think it does – but it definitely crosses the line of the spirit of the school.”

The current leadership of Legacy Christian Academy and Mile Two Church has turned down repeated requests for interviews.