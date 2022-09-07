Former Saints coach Sean Payton’s pick to win the NFC South? However, this is not Tom Brady’s team.

HARRISON, Idaho – No, Sean Payton hasn’t completely flown ship.

Ask the former New Orleans Saints coach to predict the winner of the NFC South, and Payton didn’t hesitate to give Tom Brady & Co. some bulletin-board material to start the season.

Payton sees the Saints — and not the widely favored Tampa Bay Buccaneers — capture the division title.

“And here’s why: We finished 9-8 last year with 50-something players missing games due to injury,” Payton said in a wide-ranging interview with USA TODAY Sports. “It would be easy to see two more wins there. That puts you at 11 (wins). And then vice versa, Tampa seems to have some injuries. I think the opening schedule favors New Orleans, the way it’s set up.

“Atlanta is in transition. Carolina is in transition,” added Payton, referring to other NFC South teams. “No disrespect to those teams but I think it’s a two-team race in that division. Will it be close? I definitely will. But the coaching staff remains intact with the same coordinators (sans Payton). There is a lot of continuity. And that team knows it can beat Tampa Bay.

The Saints, who will host the Bucks for their home opener in Week 2, have won their last seven regular-season meetings against Tampa Bay (although the Bucks won a playoff game in New Orleans after the 2020 season). So there’s certainly validity to the Saints’ confidence in the matchup against their hot division rival.

Still, Payton, now a studio analyst for Fox Sports’ NFL pregame shows and aiming to eventually return to the sidelines after stepping down from his Saints job earlier this year after 16 seasons, undoubtedly has a bit of bias in the mix when assessing prospects. His former team.

He also surrounds the wishful thinking with some relevant context.

Last season, the Saints used an NFL-record 58 players in the starting lineup for at least one game and cycled 95 players on the 53-man roster. It was one of Payton’s best coaching performances, with adjustments including the loss of quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending torn ACL on Oct. 31 and an offensive line that had to use 11 different starting combinations. New Orleans has won four of its last five games and narrowly missed an expanded playoff field.

Payton, who replaced his former defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, is bullish on offseason additions such as safety Tyrann Mathieu, receiver Jarvis Landry, backup quarterback Andy Dalton and first-round receiver Chris Olave. He believes the Saints still have one of the NFL’s most prolific defenses. He is eager to see star wideout Michael Thomas return to form after battling injuries the past two seasons. And he still thinks the offense is in good hands with longtime coordinator Pete Carmichael in place.

Although Payton called the plays during his tenure, Carmichael stepped into the role in 2012 as the coach served a year-long suspension stemming from the Saints bounty scandal.

“And he’s been in my ear every season,” Peyton Carmichael said, connected through a headset on gamedays. “They don’t miss a beat there.”

Payton has reservations about how the Saints will handle Taysom Hill, a versatile athlete who is Payton’s experimental quarterback project.

With Payton gone, the Saints put Hill at tight end for the first time in his five-year pro career. Hill has started nine games at quarterback the last two seasons due to injuries, and Payton has used him extensively as a run-pass threat weapon. With the return of Winston, who beat out Hill for the job after the retirement of Drew Brees, and the addition of Dalton, Allen has seemingly moved away from using Hill in the hybrid role Payton created.

Hill — who had never lined up in a three-point stance until this year — told reporters during training camp that he’s ready to adjust to the new position and still hopes to have a quarterback-type role. Payton still makes Hill a factor in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

“I’m anxious to see how they plan to use him,” Payton said. “I believe he’s still involved in packages that put him at quarterback. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t. Why would they show their hand now? They could easily practice it and wait until the regular season starts. But if his role is diminished compared to those snaps, it would surprise me because he’s in that role. Very effective.

“I know they made the announcement. I get all that. But … a lot of the things he did well really caused problems for the defense.

What about Winston? Payton was asked if establishing a clear pecking order alongside Dalton would ease the starting quarterback’s psyche.

“I totally agree with the idea of, ‘Hey, here’s our starter,'” Payton said. “If you go back a year and a half ago, our approach was, these guys are going to compete because it’s Drew. Obviously, to be fair, they wanted to say, ‘Jamie’s going to start for us.’ Whether he’s going to be used in that role or not will tell us. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t get involved on the short-yardage, goal line. There’s a lot he can do. That’s an asset and I think Dennis and Pete and the Powers will be smart enough to use him.

A passionate person feels like drawing another line in the sand. Whether it’s the designs for Hill or the rivalry with the Bucks, it’s clear Payton still has some strong feelings flowing when it comes to his former team.