A former reality TV star has been convicted in connection with the death of his nephew.

On Friday, a federal jury convicted James “Tim” Norman, 43, in the March 2016 death of Andre Montgomery, 21. Norman and his nephew star in “Welcome to Sweetie Pies,” a Long lasting performance About a family-owned collection of soul food restaurants in the St. Louis area.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Norman was responsible for arranging a murder-for-hire plot. He appointed two men to kill him Montgomery on March 14, 2016. They said he tried to cash in on a $450,000 life insurance policy his nephew had taken out months earlier.

Assistant US Attorney Angie Danis argued that Norman was responsible for orchestrating the entire plan, noting that he paid Terika Ellis, an exotic dancer, $10,000 to lure her nephew to the area where he was eventually killed. Norman also paid travel Anthony Hill $5,000 to shoot Montgomery, prosecutors said.

Norman told jurors he was a “father figure” to his nephew and helped him move St. Louis About 18 months before he was killed.

“It was my brother’s kid, so I tried my best to step in and be the father,” Norman testified. “I tried my best to show him right from wrong and try to be a friend at the same time.”

After the verdict, US Attorney Saylor Fleming said his team was “very, very happy” but had no further comment.

Defense attorney Michael Leonard said Norman was responsible Montgomery’s murder was a “made up theory” by prosecutors and that he and Norman were “surprised and disappointed by the outcome.”

He described the evidence of Ellis and Hill against his client as “highly unbelievable”.

Norman faces life in prison and a sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.