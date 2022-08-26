New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Andrew Whitworth capped off an impressive 16-year career in the NFL earlier this year with a Super Bowl win and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. But within a few months of retirement The veteran tackle is clearly getting calls to reconsider.

Former Los Angeles Ram In an interview before Thursday night’s Houston Texans-San Francisco 49ers preseason game, he said his phone had been ringing since his former team’s 24-20 loss to the Texans the previous week.

“It is. I mean, obviously, there are things with it [Dallas] Cowboys and losers [tackle] Tyron Smith,” he said. “It’s just a terrible deal. Such a great player and someone I’ve always loved watching play.

Super Bowl champ Andrew Whitworth gives advice to NFL rookies on how to pursue long careers

“It’s too busy answering calls. The problem is they’re calling and texting the wrong person. They need to text and call Melissa Whitworth and the kids because they have final approval on whether I’m ever going to play. Football again.”

Whitmore then clarified It wasn’t the Cowboys Smith is calling “friends and fans” after the news of the injury.

“I answered several messages yesterday from national and some Dallas sports reporters and journalists,” he said in a separate tweet. “The ‘people’ I mentioned last night. Have the cowboys reached out? Or are you asking me if I’m interested? The answer is ‘no’ 2 both!”

Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle, The leg was badly injured Wednesday during practice and could miss most of the season after being diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the knee.

Losing Smith is a big blow to quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, who are already dealing with depth issues on the offensive line.

