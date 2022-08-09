Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez charged with bribery, US Justice Department says

(CNN) Former Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vazquez She was arrested Thursday in San Juan on bribery charges related to her 2020 campaign financing, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

One of her attorneys, Peter John Porrata, told CNN Vazquez pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was released on bond after a brief hearing Thursday.

“I am innocent and a great injustice has been done to me,” Vazquez told reporters after her release. “I have committed no crime.”

According to a DOJ statement, Vazquez’s one-time political adviser and president of the International Bank has pleaded guilty to participating in the bribery scheme.

Federal authorities say a former FBI agent and the owner of an international bank operating in San Juan also participated in the alleged scheme.

From December 2019 to June 2020, the 62-year-old former governor conspired in a scheme to finance her gubernatorial campaign, according to the DOJ.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico Stephen Muldrow told reporters Thursday that Vazquez received more than $300,000 from two businessmen to finance political consultants during her campaign.

Vazquez and others are charged with conspiracy, federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud.

The former governor, who is named in three of the seven counts, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

“The alleged bribery scheme reached the highest levels of the Puerto Rican government, jeopardizing public confidence in our electoral process and institutions of governance,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polit Jr. said in a statement.

Muldrow said the bribes were paid in exchange for Vazquez’ appointment to the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, which benefited businessmen involved in the scheme.

The indictment alleges the international bank owner and his adviser — a former FBI agent — agreed to fund Vázquez’s campaign in exchange for replacing the island’s top bank regulator. At the time, the bank was “subject to examination” by regulatory agencies, federal prosecutors say.

Muldrow said the island’s current governor, who defeated Vazquez in the election, was not involved in the plan.

A former secretary of justice, Vazquez served as US territory governor from 2019 to 2021. He was appointed after former governor Ricardo Rosselló was forced to step down following island-wide protests against his government.

In January 2017 she became justice secretary — with a mandate that included fighting corruption on the island — and was an ally of Rosselló.

In 2018, Vazquez came under fire for allegedly intervening on her daughter’s behalf in a case stemming from a home burglary. She faced charges of violating the Government Ethics Act. But the judge later ruled that there was not enough evidence to arrest her.

Detention affects ‘the confidence of our people’.

Vázquez’s brief tenure as governor was controversial.

Her relationship with the disgraced former governor came under scrutiny. Critics accused her of failing to open investigations against members of her own party, particularly Rossello, and his administration’s handling of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

In January 2020, Puerto Ricans took to the streets of San Juan to demand her resignation after Hurricane Maria supplies were found in a warehouse in the city of Ponce, more than two years after the storm.

Later that year, Puerto Rican officials confirmed that Vásquez was being investigated on suspicion of mishandling resources to mitigate earthquake damage on the island.

Mayra Vélez Serrano, a political science professor at the University of Puerto Rico in Rio Piedras, said Thursday that many on the island were shocked, but not entirely surprised, by the arrests.

“It’s still shocking that a former justice secretary … and former governor, who is married to a judge, was involved in anything like this and was arrested,” Velez said. “This undermines public trust in the political system and its politicians and the two main parties.”

Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierlusi, who was elected governor after defeating Vasquez in a primary election, said Thursday, “My administration has zero tolerance for corruption.”

“Today we see once again that no one is above the law in Puerto Rico,” Pierluci, a member of the pro-Commonwealth party like Vasquez, said in Spanish via Twitter.

The governor said the arrests “definitely affect and undermine the confidence of our people.”

“I reiterate that in my administration we will continue to stand united with the federal authorities against anyone who acts inappropriately,” the governor said.

“Where it comes from and where it can apply to anyone, as well as promoting initiatives and pursuing bills that I have introduced to fight corruption,” he said.

In 2019, Rossello chose Pierlusi as his successor.

Vazquez then took the oath. “In light of the Puerto Rico Supreme Court decision, I must step aside and support the Secretary of Justice of Puerto Rico,” Pierlusi said in a statement at the time.

Pierluci then won the election for the seat in November 2020.