Former President Donald Trump celebrated “all the wins” from his favorites in the primary races on Tuesday evening — a sarcastic “blindspot” that Democrats may have had.

The former president, who endorsed a handful of candidates in the 2022 midterm season, won on his social platform Truth Social.

“Looks like an amazing evening of success all – great candidates!!!” Trump wrote Tuesday evening.

He later said: “26 and 0 tonight, turning many tight races into big and easy wins. Over the last 4 years, on 98.4% approval!”

Trump jokingly endorsed Democratic candidates like Dan Goldman, who won the New York primary on Tuesday night. “It is my great honor to strongly endorse him,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last week.

“I didn’t do this because he led the impeachment committee and lost, but because he’s honorable, fair, and extremely intelligent,” Trump added.

In more serious endorsements, Trump-backed Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz defeated former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo in Tuesday evening’s primary. Gaetz was on trial for sex trafficking of a minor and won.

A member of the House Freedom Caucus who denied the allegations received Trump’s endorsement on Saturday. The former president called him a “relentless fighter for the wonderful people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!”

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Representative Markwayne Mullin defeated banking executive TW Shannon in the Republican primary run-off election for the Oklahoma US Senate seat.

The Oklahoma Senate seat became open when incumbent Jim Inhofe announced his retirement earlier this year. If he wins in November, Mullin will serve the remaining four years of Inhofe’s term.

Trump’s Florida endorsements include Kat Cammack, John Rutherford, Marco Rubio, Gus Bilirakis, Neil Dunn and Anna Paulina Luna in Tuesday night’s primary races.

Other Trump-backed Florida Republican winners include incumbent congressmen Vern Buchanan, Greg Steib, Scott Franklin, Byron Donalds, Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez.

Among Trump’s endorsed New York wins are incumbent Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, Elise Stefanik and Rep. Claudia Tenney.