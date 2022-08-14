Former President Ashraf Ghani explains why he fled Afghanistan as the Taliban invaded

A year after fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani said he left because he did not want to give the Taliban and its supporters a chance to humiliate the Afghan president.

Ghani told CNN on Sunday that on August 15, 2021, He was the last person to leave the presidential palace after his guards disappeared. The Taliban were rapidly approaching the capital, Kabul.

After one year:Thousands of Afghan allies were left behind. Why did so few reach the safety of the US?

he told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria That the Defense Minister told him that Kabul could not be defended. He told CNN that when he arrived at the ministry, it was empty. The Defense Minister was on the plane, and Gani had gone.

“The reason I left was because I didn’t want to give the Taliban and their supporters the pleasure of humiliating the Afghan president again,” Ghani said.

Al-Qaeda threat:After a US drone strike on an al-Qaeda leader, many fear Afghanistan is becoming a haven for terrorism a year after the US pullout.

According to the State Department’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Ghani’s choice to flee ruined a last-minute deal the US had secured to keep the Taliban out of Kabul for at least two weeks.

Last year, Ghani said that if he stayed, more Afghans would die and there would be “bloodshed”.

Contributed by: Deirdre Shesgreen