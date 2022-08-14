type here...
Politics Former President Ashraf Ghani explains why he fled Afghanistan...
Politics

Former President Ashraf Ghani explains why he fled Afghanistan as the Taliban invaded

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -

A year after fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani said he left because he did not want to give the Taliban and its supporters a chance to humiliate the Afghan president.

Ghani told CNN on Sunday that on August 15, 2021, He was the last person to leave the presidential palace after his guards disappeared. The Taliban were rapidly approaching the capital, Kabul.

After one year:Thousands of Afghan allies were left behind. Why did so few reach the safety of the US?

he told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria That the Defense Minister told him that Kabul could not be defended. He told CNN that when he arrived at the ministry, it was empty. The Defense Minister was on the plane, and Gani had gone.

“The reason I left was because I didn’t want to give the Taliban and their supporters the pleasure of humiliating the Afghan president again,” Ghani said.

Al-Qaeda threat:After a US drone strike on an al-Qaeda leader, many fear Afghanistan is becoming a haven for terrorism a year after the US pullout.

According to the State Department’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Ghani’s choice to flee ruined a last-minute deal the US had secured to keep the Taliban out of Kabul for at least two weeks.

Last year, Ghani said that if he stayed, more Afghans would die and there would be “bloodshed”.

Contributed by: Deirdre Shesgreen

Previous articleCalifornia police make dozens of arrests in major anti-gang crackdown
Next articleBarney Ronay’s exciting match ended in a handshake war

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A Tennessee McDonald’s employee called police after immigrants started fighting at a stop on the East Coast route.

off Video Kilmeady slams Mayor Adams' 'delusional' response to migrant buses as...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Ron DeSantis headlines campaign event for Trump-endorsed Cary Lake in wake of Mar-a-Lago attack

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 14th Here are...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Reaction: Tuchel suggests Taylor not to referee Chelsea again

Thomas Tuchel suggested it would be better if Anthony Taylor didn't referee Chelsea games anymore, but the German...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Republicans push for more answers on FBI Mar-a-Lago search; The White House offered no comment

WASHINGTON — The White House would not comment Sunday on most aspects of the FBI's search of former President...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas Police Department Defends Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie Amid Online Backlash: ‘Not How Our Country Works’

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 14 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

White House issues memo advocating withdrawal from Afghanistan

closer Video Thousands of Afghans still await safe passage to the US...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News