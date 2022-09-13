New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Planned Parenthood president Lena Venn warned in an op-ed Monday that the California bill, regardless of its intent, will actually damage the health care system rather than reform it.

“One of the many lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that misinformation can be deadly,” recalls Wen. Her mindset is on California’s AB 2098, which she describes as a bill that “has passed the California legislature and is waiting for Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign into law.”

“The move makes California the first state to take legal action against health care professionals for providing false information about COVID-19 and its treatments,” she said.

While she did not attribute bad faith to the people pushing the bill, she warned that it could have disastrous results.

“Although well-intentioned, this legislation could have a chilling effect on medical practice, paradoxically worsening patient care with far-reaching consequences,” she suggested.

She explained how the bill would punish well-intentioned doctors.

“AB 2098, taken to extremes, would put many practitioners at risk. But is it really right to threaten doctors with suspension or revoking their license for providing nuanced guidance on a complex issue that is not addressed by existing science?” she asked.

Wen also explained one of the most controversial aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sweeping week-to-week changes of COVID-19 guidelines from experts and government officials.

“Indeed, another lesson from COVID is that science is constantly evolving. In public health emergencies, official guidance often lags behind cutting-edge research,” recalls Wen. “Consider how long it took the CDC to recognize that the coronavirus was airborne. Should doctors be blamed for recommending N95 masks before they were accepted as an effective method to reduce the spread of the virus?”

Wen followed up by saying that the bill, if anything, resembles Trump-era policy.

“In a way, even though the California bill was introduced by Democratic legislators, it’s unlike the Trump administration’s Title X ‘gag rule,’ which prevents health care providers who work at federally funded clinics from referring patients for abortion care,” she explained. “I oppose AB 2098 for the same reason I strongly oppose the Title X gag rule: Both censor what doctors can tell our patients. Both represent political interference in the medical system.”

She concluded her piece by warning that “the California bill is a recipe for medical practice subject to the whims of partisan politics.”

Wen has previously clashed with many liberals over her handling of COVID-19, announcing in a previous op-ed for The Post that she was sending her children back to school this fall, a major departure from her previous rhetoric on the lockdown.

“I started thinking about the coronavirus when I was doing other everyday accidents like falls, car accidents or drowning,” she said. “Of course I want to protect my children from injuries and I take precautions like using car seats and teaching them how to swim. By the same logic, I vaccinate them against the coronavirus. But I don’t keep their childhood. Try to eliminate all risks.”