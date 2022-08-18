New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined the marquee sports network as a game analyst for one of his former teams, the Chicago Cubs.

Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth along with John Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Desais for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He will also work next month’s series in Miami.

“Growing up as a Cubs fan and then having the opportunity to play for the team over the years, I am honored to have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement.

The marquee sports network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Girardi, 57, was the manager in Philadelphia before being fired in June. He had a 132-141 record in three years with the Phillies.

Girardi also managed the Marlins and New York Yankees. He led the Yankees to a 910-710 record in 10 seasons, including the franchise’s last World Series championship in 2009.

The Peoria, Illinois, native played college ball at Northwestern, where he was selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 1986 draft. The catcher made his big league debut with Chicago in 1989 and spent 15 years in the majors, finishing with a .267 batting average, 36 homers and 422 RBIs.