Former Packers linebacker Jadarius Smith says the team treated him like a ‘nobody’ last year.

Green Bay, Wis. — Former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Jadarius Smith didn’t speak to reporters last season and chose not to share much on social media about the injury-plagued 2021 season.

But in an interview Go longA football website created by ex Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reporter Tyler Dunne says Smith is likely to face the Packers this season because of how he handled the Packers last year and signing with the Minnesota Vikings after being cut in March.

“I played one year of high school football,” Smith told Dunne. “To be where I am today, how do you know I love the game. I put my all into it. That’s why I felt the way I did with Green Bay — I gave it a go (analytically). I put my blood, sweat … I put my back on the (expletive) line. I put everything. And that year 3, I was treated badly. That’s why I’m here now. So, I can play them twice a year.

Smith agreed to terms on a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens after the Packers released him — gaining $15.7 million in salary cap room in the process — but called his agent not long afterward and said he wanted to sign with the Vikings. Smith began his career with the Ravens and signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

He had a breakout year in ’19, finishing the regular season with 13½ sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 38 quarterback pressures. He wasn’t as dominant in ’20, but he still finished with 12½ sacks, eight quarterback hits and 16 pressures.

Smith said he injured himself lifting weights in camp in 2021.

“I go to the trainers and they tell me one thing,” Smith said. “I said, ‘Well, I want a second opinion.’ Because this (thing) doesn’t seem like anything out of the ordinary. It was training camp. It was coming back to training camp. When that happened, I said, ‘Let me get a second opinion.’ They didn’t want me to go because it was training camp.”

Smith attempted to practice on August 16 but returned to rehab the next day. He said he eventually went to Los Angeles for a back exam and Robert Watkins, a renowned spine surgeon, decided to repair a bulge that pressed on a nerve.

Smith had surgery in late September, spent a month rehabbing at the facility, and returned to the facility in early November. He said he was not recognized.

“The way I was (perceived) here in the building, I came here like no one else,” Smith said. “To everyone in construction. I said, ‘Damn, why are you treating me like this?’ I brought the culture. I helped change this (matter). Why am I being treated like this?

He expressed his grief that he was ignored.

“Just walking past me without saying anything,” Smith said. “(not) ‘Z, how’s your back doing?’ – None of that. As you can see, it adds to why I’m on the other side. So, I can go back. I have to go back a couple of times a year.

Coach Matt LaFleur was asked how he felt about Smith’s comments.

“I respect Z’s shit as a player,” he said. “He busted his butt and did a lot of great things. I think we might have a different perspective on how things turned out.”

Smith said he spent time with Vikings players and coaches when he arrived, getting to know the Packers’ calls and players’ strengths and weaknesses. He’s been healthy through training camp and is expected to start at outside linebacker for the Vikings in their season opener Sunday against the Packers.