Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral regretted choosing the Rebels

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral admitted he regrets choosing the Rebels because he didn’t have to compete for the starting job.

Corral made the comments before Carolina Panthers training camp on Tuesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina..

“I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away,” Coral said on selecting the Rebels. “Knowing what I know now, trusting my instincts, trusting my work ethic, I went to a place where I could compete.”

Corral is now the third quarterback on the roster after the Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield earlier this month. The Panthers and Corral agreed to his rookie contract on Monday.

Corral was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Corral threw for 3,349 yards with 20 touchdowns while running for 641 yards and 11 scores. He helped lead the Rebels to a 10-3 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance as a junior.

