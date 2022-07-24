New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers explained on Sunday that the likelihood of a recession has increased.

On CNN’s “Farid Zakaria GPS,” Zakaria spoke with Summers about next week’s upcoming release of US second-quarter GDP data. While first-quarter GDP shows economic contraction, he asks Summers if he believes that a Chances of recession.

“I think there’s a very high probability of a recession. When we’ve been in this type of situation before, recessions have essentially always followed. When inflation is high and unemployment is low, a soft landing represents a kind of triumph of hope. More than experience. I think we The chances of seeing one are very low,” Summers said.

A recession occurs when the US economy experiences two consecutive quarters of contraction. Impact of inflation a New Decades – High Rate 9.1%, Fears that the country is in recession have resurfaced.

Summers, who served as director of the National Economic Council during the Obama administration, was similarly pessimistic about the ability to reduce inflation.

“Whether we bottle up inflation completely because of that recession, I think it’s very hard to judge at this point. I’m encouraged by the Fed’s commitment to do that, but other central banks have made that claim at other times. Commit but once the economy declines, actually deflate. “It hasn’t done enough to assure that it’s come down a lot. So I think there’s a big risk of a recession and we’ve had that for a couple of years right now discounting the market,” Summers said.

Summers has consistently warned the Biden administration since November about the inflation facing the country. In early December, Summers suggested that the issue of the Biden administration was over Prevent recession.

“I think there’s pain. That’s what happens when you borrow a lot to spend more, but I think the important thing to remember is that we’ve had a lot of pain with inflation. We’ve had prices go up by 3.% over wages over the last 12 months. or 4% a year is accelerating. Until we do what is necessary to reduce inflation, it will continue,” Summers said.

Criticizing the claims of unpredictability of the inflation rate, he also suggested some measures such as removing tariffs and reducing the budget deficit.

“Printing money and distributing it before the supply of goods is a prescription for inflation, and that’s what we did. We put enough money into the economy last year to make aggregate spending grow by 11.6%. When you have growth of 11.6%. The rate of spending, then whatever the capacity is On a reasonable theory, you would have a lot of inflation, and that’s what we did,” concluded Summers.