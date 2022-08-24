New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Barack Obama economic adviser Jason Furman went on a lengthy Twitter rant Wednesday afternoon, ripping President Biden’s student loan handout as “inflationary,” “reckless” and government overreach.

“It is reckless to pour nearly half a trillion dollars of gasoline on an already burning inflationary fire,” tweeted Furman, who served as chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama-Biden administration. “It’s even worse to do it while exceeding one campaign promise (the $10K student loan relief) and breaking another (all proposals paid off).”

Furman made his comments shortly after Biden announced an executive order on Wednesday extending the repayment grace period to $10,000 for every student borrower, $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell grants and until Dec. 31, 2022.

The handout applies only to borrowers making less than $125,000 a year — $250,000 for married couples — and undergraduate borrowers can repay 5% of their monthly income, Biden said.

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

The White House released a Fact sheet Describes how the program benefits low- and middle-income graduates. However, Furman pointed out that married couples earning $249,000 are also eligible for the handout.

“The White House fact sheet includes sympathetic examples of a construction worker making $38K and a married nurse making $77,000 a year,” he wrote. “But why create a policy that gives up to $40,000 to a married couple making $249,000? Why include law and business school students?

“BTW, those examples also contradict the baseline some have drawn to say it won’t raise inflation,” he continued. “The claim that it won’t outpace inflation ranges from a construction worker paying $0 interest forever to paying $31 a month for an annual cost of $372.

“You can’t use one baseline (interest payments suspended), which stifles demand, and a different baseline (interest payments restored) to illustrate the benefits,” he added. “That’s absurd, inconsistent & indefensible cherry-picking — I hope the White House doesn’t do it.”

Furman then echoed many Experts sayThe pamphlet encourages colleges to raise tuition prices and make students take on more debt.

“Also caution should be exercised with all distribution numbers as beneficiaries have higher lifetime earnings than current earnings,” Furman tweeted. “A person earning $75,000 at age 24 is likely to be in a relatively high percentage on a lifetime basis.

“There are many other highly problematic effects, including encouraging higher future tuition, encouraging more borrowing, creating expectations about future loan forgiveness and more,” he said. “Essentially, everyone will pay for it in the form of higher inflation or in the form of higher taxes or lower benefits in the future.”

Furman added that he was troubled by Biden’s unilateral authority with his order, and that it would be more appropriate for Congress to pass legislation.

“Finally, I’m not clear that it makes sense for a president to do it unilaterally,” he said. “Many lawyers (and politicians) argue against the law. I don’t like this whole arbitrary presidential exercise, even though it’s technically legal.

“PS I like income-based repayment reforms,” ​​he concluded. “But I’d much rather see something passed by Congress as part of legislation that pays them in full, rather than unilaterally and unpaid in the context of an already very expensive package.”