Dick Grasso, former chairman and chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange, discussed his patriotism and confidence leading up to the reopening of markets six days after the Sept. 11 attacks on “Cavuto: Live” Saturday, saying, “America always rises in the darkest.”

Fat Dick: therefore [former] As Governor Pataki previously said, America always rises in darkness. The opening bell was rung more as a symbol American economyWe know America will never give in to terrorism. Three-thousand people that day, nearly 3,000 dead, killed, and New York’s finest and New York’s bravest police and firemen ran into those buildings and rang the opening bell, a tribute to the terrorists saying: You destroyed billions in property, nearly 3,000 lives. Taken, but America will rise and you have failed. That was all.

I was very proud that we were not Democrats, we were not Republicans, we were not Goldman Sachs or Merrill Lynch. We were all Americans. We came together and we did it in honor and In his memory Who were killed that day.

