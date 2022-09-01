New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Manti Teo, whose catfishing controversy is the basis of the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” recently said he has no plans to return to football.

Te’o was a star linebacker at Notre Dame and a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist when the catfishing controversy erupted.

He was found to be in an online relationship with a man claiming to be Lennai Kekua. The man was later revealed to be Ronaiah Tuyasosopo.

The documentary takes college football fans back to that time and all the pressure Te’o faced during that season.

Te’o was recently spotted and asked about walking his dog in San Diego and what his future plans are and if they include a return to football. He was a second-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2013 and later played for the New Orleans Saints and briefly for the Chicago Bears.

“That’s not the most important thing on my mind right now,” Te’o said of his plans as the paparazzi walked past him.

“Life is good, I’ve had an eight-year career. Being a dad, I have a beautiful daughter, a son on the way. I’ve got my puppy here. My wife is doing well with her businesses. I’m just a family man, man.”

Te’o also said he was not familiar with Tuiasosopo.

The 31-year-old’s NFL career was not as successful as his Notre Dame career. In 62 NFL games, he recorded 307 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also grabbed two interceptions.