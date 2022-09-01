closer
Former Notre Dame star Manti Te’o is out walking his dog and talking about his football future after his Netflix documentary.

Manti Teo, whose catfishing controversy is the basis of the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” recently said he has no plans to return to football.

Te’o was a star linebacker at Notre Dame and a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist when the catfishing controversy erupted.

He was found to be in an online relationship with a man claiming to be Lennai Kekua. The man was later revealed to be Ronaiah Tuyasosopo.

Manti Te'o is the subject of a Netflix documentary, "Untold: A Girlfriend That Doesn't Exist."

Manti Te'o walks her dog Prince in San Diego.

The documentary takes college football fans back to that time and all the pressure Te’o faced during that season.

Te’o was recently spotted and asked about walking his dog in San Diego and what his future plans are and if they include a return to football. He was a second-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2013 and later played for the New Orleans Saints and briefly for the Chicago Bears.

Manti Te'o played for Notre Dame and the San Diego Chargers.

“That’s not the most important thing on my mind right now,” Te’o said of his plans as the paparazzi walked past him.

“Life is good, I’ve had an eight-year career. Being a dad, I have a beautiful daughter, a son on the way. I’ve got my puppy here. My wife is doing well with her businesses. I’m just a family man, man.”

Te’o also said he was not familiar with Tuiasosopo.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Manti Te'o looks on during the game against the BYU Cougars on October 20, 2012 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

The 31-year-old’s NFL career was not as successful as his Notre Dame career. In 62 NFL games, he recorded 307 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also grabbed two interceptions.

