Marquette King, once considered one of the best punters in the NFL during his career, has found a home with the new XFL.

King announced Tuesday that he signed with the XFL, becoming one of the first highly talented players to join Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny Garcia’s football league.

The former second-team All-Pro special teams star posted a clip of the letter he received from XFL President Russ Brandon thanking him for accepting an invitation to the XFL Draft player pool.

“I need to make sure I’m in the right frame of mind before I commit to this. I’m all in!” he wrote on Twitter.

King played for the then Oakland Raiders from 2013 to 2017. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State. In his rookie season, he led the NFL in yards per punt (48.9). In 2014, he led the NFL in punts (109) and total punt yardage (4,930).

The XFL is set to open 8 host cities in 2023 for the rebooted league

He was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. He averaged 48.6 yards per punt. He had 3,937 total punt yards on 81 punts. He signed a five-year, $16.5 million extension in 2016, but was cut by the Raiders before the 2018 season.

He joined the Denver Broncos in April 2018 but was waived after four games.

In 2020, King played for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the rebooted XFL and led the league in punting yards (868). However, the league suspended operations as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world.