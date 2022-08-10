closer
Marquette King, once considered one of the best punters in the NFL during his career, has found a home with the new XFL.

King announced Tuesday that he signed with the XFL, becoming one of the first highly talented players to join Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny Garcia’s football league.

St. Louis Battlehawks punter Marquette King, #7, waits for his next punt as he walks along the sideline during the football game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks on February 16, 2020 at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

(Ken Murray/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

The former second-team All-Pro special teams star posted a clip of the letter he received from XFL President Russ Brandon thanking him for accepting an invitation to the XFL Draft player pool.

“I need to make sure I’m in the right frame of mind before I commit to this. I’m all in!” he wrote on Twitter.

King played for the then Oakland Raiders from 2013 to 2017. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State. In his rookie season, he led the NFL in yards per punt (48.9). In 2014, he led the NFL in punts (109) and total punt yardage (4,930).

St. Louis Battlehawks punter Marquette King, #7, before the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the St. Louis Battlehawks, March 8, 2020, at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

(Tony Quinn/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

The XFL is set to open 8 host cities in 2023 for the rebooted league

He was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. He averaged 48.6 yards per punt. He had 3,937 total punt yards on 81 punts. He signed a five-year, $16.5 million extension in 2016, but was cut by the Raiders before the 2018 season.

He joined the Denver Broncos in April 2018 but was waived after four games.

Punter #7 of the Oakland Raiders Marquette King runs the ball 68 yards late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills on December 4, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California.

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

In 2020, King played for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the rebooted XFL and led the league in punting yards (868). However, the league suspended operations as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world.

