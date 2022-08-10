New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to a report, former NFL running back Frank Gore grabbed a naked woman by her hair and dragged her down the hallway of an Atlantic City hotel.

An altercation occurred on July 31, leading to Gore being charged with simple assault. The incident took place on the 59th floor of the Havana Tower in Tropicana Atlantic City.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, was speaking with hotel security,” Atlantic City Police said. A news report said. “The victim did not show signs of injury and no complaints were filed at the time. However, a subsequent investigation led to Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to a domestic violence incident.”

Aaron Rodgers’ use of ayahuasca is not a violation of the NFL’s drug policy, league says

It is alleged that Gore grabbed the woman “by force” and dragged her “violently”. TMZ Sports reported, citing police documents. He was not originally arrested, but police said the charges came several days after further investigation into the alleged incident.

Gore, 39, is expected to appear in court in mid-October. He has not commented on the allegations.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Gore’s 16,000 rushing yards is the third-most all-time behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

He was named to the All-2010 team and was a five-time Pro Bowler playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.