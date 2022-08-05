New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, a former wide receiver for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, recently left a huge tip for one lucky server at a North Carolina restaurant.

On Wednesday, Johnson, 44, tweeted a photo of his bill from Stephanie’s Restaurant II in Greensboro.

Although his meal cost only $24.39, Johnson left a $1,000 tip, according to the Post.

Former NFL great Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

“I once scored 6 touchdowns on Madden using me,” he wrote on the bill.

Beneath his signature, Johnson also wrote: “‘I love you’.”

EX-NFL Chad Johnson Spreads Good News With Huge Tip For Florida Restaurant Worker

Along with the photo on Twitter, the former football great also included a Bible quote in the caption: “Proverbs 11:25.”

In the New International Version, according to Biblegateway.com, that passage of scripture says: “A generous person prospers; he who refreshes others is refreshed”.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Johnson and Stephanie’s Restaurant II for comment.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Since Johnson posted the photo online, it has been retweeted 1,050 times and received more than 19,300 likes.

“I used to be a server,” commented one man. “It’s so touching to see things like this. It’s amazing to see people giving to servers.”

“People don’t realize how important this is,” wrote another. “Tip dope but showing love means the world esp [sic] working in the service industry.”

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

This isn’t the first time Johnson has dropped a $1,000 tip for a restaurant worker.

In 2020, he left the same amount on a $37 tab at a Florida restaurant and shared a photo of the bill on Twitter. He also captioned the post, “Proverbs 11:25.”

“Congratulations on the reopening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I love you,” Johnson wrote on the bill.

Fox News Digital’s Paulina Dedaz contributed to this report.