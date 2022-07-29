closer
Video

Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been charged in Texas with murder.

A grand jury indicted Ware in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, and charged him with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, according to the New York Post.

Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. was arrested in the Houston area on Friday for a bond violation. Homicide investigators believe his girlfriend "disappeared under suspicious circumstances and may have been the victim of foul play."

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Pomaxi’s body was found in 2021 after she had been missing for more than a year. The cause of her death is unknown as of May 2022.

If convicted, Ware — who played for the Redskins and 49ers during his brief NFL career — could get up to life in prison.

Kevin Ware #84 of the Washington Huskies runs with the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks beat the Huskies 23-16.

(Otto Gruele Jr. /Allsport)

Texas search for ex-Enfleur Kevin Warr’s missing girlfriend leads to discovery of human remains: authorities

“Prosecutors presented evidence to the Harris County Grand Jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to everyone,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told the media. Grand Jury Decision.

Former NFL safety William White has died at age 56 after a battle with ALS

Prosecutor Lacy Johnson told the press, “We encourage anyone who knows what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware catches a warmup pass at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the 49ers 35-3.

(Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Let’s hope the authorities get over this tragic situation and act accordingly. This is an absolutely terrifying situation.