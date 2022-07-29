New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been charged in Texas with murder.

A grand jury indicted Ware in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, and charged him with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, according to the New York Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pomaxi’s body was found in 2021 after she had been missing for more than a year. The cause of her death is unknown as of May 2022.

If convicted, Ware — who played for the Redskins and 49ers during his brief NFL career — could get up to life in prison.

Texas search for ex-Enfleur Kevin Warr’s missing girlfriend leads to discovery of human remains: authorities

“Prosecutors presented evidence to the Harris County Grand Jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to everyone,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told the media. Grand Jury Decision.

Former NFL safety William White has died at age 56 after a battle with ALS

Prosecutor Lacy Johnson told the press, “We encourage anyone who knows what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Let’s hope the authorities get over this tragic situation and act accordingly. This is an absolutely terrifying situation.