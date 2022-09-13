New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sloppy weather conditions led to a sloppy start to Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers-Chicago Bears matchup, but the former head coach isn’t listening to any excuses.

Mike Martz, head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2000 to 2005, cut two first-round quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Trey Lance from Sunday’s game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lance was 13 of 28 for 164 yards and rushed 13 times for 54 yards in the Niners’ 19-10 loss, while Fields finished eight of 17 for 121 yards, two scores and an interception — he also had 28 rushing yards. Delivers on 11

The former offensive coordinator for Lance and Fields’ current teams didn’t like the direction they were going.

“I want [49ers coaches’] Eyeballs Here,” Martz Said about Lance. “I’ve never seen anything encouraging about this kid. He’s got to plant himself to make a really good throw, he’s not a quick decision maker.”

Lance was praised for his mobility, a big reason he was selected third overall in 2021 — but Martz said he “looked like a fullback fumbling trying to run the ball.”

Bears running back Justin Fields, who is hoping for a 2nd season, is ready to restore the culture in the organization

“I never liked him. I still don’t like him,” he said. “I want to know what he does well. He’s not a great passer, he doesn’t have good skills, takes too long to throw the football, misses easy throws.”

As for Fields, Martz said he was “absolutely awful.” He felt the 11th pick of the 2021 draft “really let the football team down with his performance.”

He said, “When you get a quarterback who can’t do anything and defensively, you basically shut him down in half, you kind of lose hope. Right now, they’re a team without hope.”

However, Fields led a comeback from 10 points down at halftime to a two-possession win – so certainly, all hope was not lost after the first half.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Martz hasn’t coached in the NFL for over a decade, but he won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams when he was their offensive coordinator.