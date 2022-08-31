New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Steve White, a former NFL player who played seven seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, died Tuesday. He is 48 years old.

White, who played for the Buccaneers from 1996 to 2001, wrote about his battle with cancer on Twitter earlier this year.

“Many of you know that I have been dealing with a diagnosis of cancer (CLL) for the last 8 years. I am now at the stage of needing a bone marrow transplant,” White tweeted on April 6. CLL stands for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

“I’ve known it had to happen since 2017 and now that day is actually here,” White wrote, adding that he was otherwise in good spirits and felt “ready.”

White retired in 2002 after playing his final professional season with the New York Jets. In his career, he collected 119 tackles and 11.5 sacks. A native of Memphis, White played for the Tennessee Volunteers as a student at the University of Tennessee.

During the 1999 NFC Divisional Playoffs, White recorded two sacks totaling 20 yards and leading the Buccaneers to a 14–13 victory over the Washington Redskins. He was named Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

White’s former teammates and fans took to social media to express their sorrow over his death.

“Just heard that my teammate @sgw94 has passed away,” former Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King wrote on Twitter. “My condolences to his loved ones. Always an encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @buccaneers.”

“My condolences to his wife, children, family and friends,” former Tampa Bay player Tyoka Jackson tweeted. “The memories, the fun, the conversations I’ll never forget.”

“RIP Steve White #94 in your program but #1 in our hearts!!,” added White’s Buccaneers teammate Warren Sapp.

After his retirement, White wrote for the sports blogging network SB Nation.