Former NFL CB Aqib Talib’s brother wanted for murder after brawl at youth football game

The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is wanted as a suspect in a murder related to an altercation at the end of a youth football game Saturday night in suburban Dallas.

The Lancaster (Texas) Police Department released a press release stating that they dispatched officers to Lancaster Community Park at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, and upon arrival, officers were told of an altercation between the coaching staff and game officials. Held at the park.

Police said the disagreement led to a physical altercation, in which one of the participants fired a gun and shot a man. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Police have not publicly identified the victim but have identified Yakub Talib as a suspect and said there is an active warrant for his arrest.

Lancaster is a suburb a little more than 15 miles south of Dallas.

Aqib Talib played 12 seasons in the NFL from 2008-19 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. He has been a member of the Broncos team since 2016 when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

A story from 2008 Posted on the official website of the Buccaneers It describes Aqib Talib’s path to becoming a first-round draft pick, recognizing Yaqoob as Aqib’s older brother.

The Lancaster police press release did not mention Aqib Talib.

