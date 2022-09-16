New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Nevada deputy attorney general with ties to the notorious Mustang Ranch brothel was arrested Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii 50 years ago.

Tudor Chirilla Jr., 77, was arrested in Reno in connection with the gruesome stabbing death of Nancy Anderson at her Waikiki apartment in the tourist center of Honolulu on the island of Oahu.

Anderson had been stabbed more than 60 times and was found in her apartment in a pool of blood on January 7, 1972.

The young woman, who had just graduated from high school, moved to Hawaii from Michigan two months before her murder.

The case was reopened over the decades – including an investigation into the knife salesman who knocked on Anderson’s apartment the day she died.

But it was DNA evidence that finally gave investigators a break in the case.

Police obtained a DNA sample in March from the suspect’s son, John Chirilla, who confirmed he was the biological child of a man whose DNA sample was found at the crime scene.

Reno police used a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample from Tudor Chirilla in Reno on September 6. Two days later, Chirila attempted suicide.

The longtime Reno attorney ran for the Nevada Supreme Court in 1994 and served as a deputy attorney in the late 1970s.

A 1998 federal indictment identified Chirilla as the CEO of a company that served as a front for notorious Mustang Ranch brothel boss Joe Conforte. He cooperated with prosecutors against Confort, who fled the country before the trial began.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.