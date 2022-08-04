type here...
Sports

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at a Texas airport for possession of marijuana

DALLAS (AP) — Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested Saturday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for trying to bring six ounces of marijuana through security.

According to a police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety, police were called to a TSA checkpoint on July 30 at 3:40 pm CT and were told a “substantial amount of marijuana” was found.

Shumpert told officers the bag contained marijuana and “asked if there was any way he could get a flight” to Los Angeles, where he was supposed to pick up his daughter, the police report said. He has two daughters with entertainer Teyana Taylor.

Shumpert was told no and was arrested and taken to an airport jail for possession of marijuana. The Tarrant County Criminal Courts system does not have information about the court case.

Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack but the gun was not found. Contact for Shumpert, his agent or attorney was not immediately available.

Shumpert won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He also played for the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. He was waived by the Nets in 2021.

