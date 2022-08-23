New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former MLB star Kenny Lofton claims a female employee exposed images of his penis to a female employee and fired another when she complained to superiors about it, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Brandyn Toney, a former employee of Lofton’s CenterBlock Asset Management and Proxim Corporation, filed the lawsuit. Tony’s lawsuit claims the former Cleveland Indians outfielder sent pictures of his private area to multiple women on Instagram, with a woman responsible for monitoring Lofton’s Instagram account and direct messaging activity.

According to the suit, the employee was “subjected to unwanted exposure by the company’s top executive as a normal part of her job.” The female employee is said to have raised the issue with internal counsel in February, and Tony sent his own email in June to vent his anger over Laughton’s activities on his Instagram account. Tony claims he was fired two hours after raising the issue.

“Loughton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to blatant sexual misconduct, and they also thought they could avoid paying for his work,” Tony’s attorney, Ronald L. Zambrano, said in a news release. “It speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction in the game every day at centerblock and proxim.”

The suit claims Lofton’s company, CenterBlock, paid no part of the $85,000 salary Tony was offered when he started the company.

The lawsuit seeks damages against the Lofton companies and its executives for “retaliation under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, failure to prevent and/or remedy harassment, breach of contract and various state and federal labor codes, among other claims.” Read on.

According to CenterBlock’s website, it was created to address the high demand for NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens).

“CenterBlock is a management company that assists legendary names in the conception and creation of high-end NFT projects for professional sports, entertainment and top brands. We maximize client NFT value by fostering community involvement and leveraging our suite of proprietary technologies and agencies.” reads the website.

Proxim is built on the blockchain and “allows US-based bank accounts, credit cards and any cryptocurrency to make, sell and buy NFTs.”

Neither Lofton nor CenterBlock immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Lofton, 55, is a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He played for the Indians, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers from 1991 to 2007.