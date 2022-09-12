New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired as a New York City-area police officer in 2016, died in a car crash while on his way to work at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. He is 37 years old.

Varvaro’s former team, the Atlanta Braves, announced the pitcher’s death in a statement Sunday.

“We are saddened by the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta,” the Braves said.

“He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.

“He was involved in a motor vehicle accident while on his way to serve at the World Trade Center Command commemorating the operations of September 11, 2001.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

St. John’s University coach Mike Hampton said he was “speechless” after learning of Varvar’s death. Varvaro, a Staten Island native, played for St. John’s before turning pro.

“Not only is he everything you want in a ballplayer, he’s everything you want in a person,” Hampton said. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, colleagues and fellow officers.”

Port Authority officials also issued a statement.

“On this solemn occasion the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees – including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department – in the attacks on the World Trade Center. Our grief is deepened today by the death of Officer Varvaro,” the statement read. .

Varvaro played in the majors from 2010 to 2015. He spent time with the Braves as well as the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. He made 166 appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.