The former Cincinnati Reds All-Star pitcher According to multiple reports, Tom Browning was arrested in Ohio over the weekend.

Browning, who made his last MLB appearance with the Kansas City Royals in 1995, was charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to control after he drove his car off the road and crashed Saturday. a house, FOX19 reported, citing court records.

The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher hit a light pole and a tree before driving off the road and over a fence before hitting a home. Police said no one was injured and family members were outside at the time of the crash, while a child was inside playing video games.

Police at the scene said Browning was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol. WCPO reported, citing the arrest report. His blood alcohol level was recorded at .127.

According to reports, Browning admitted to having two drinks at the fundraiser but did not know where he was at the time of the crash. He also admitted that he fell asleep while driving. Marijuana smoking pipe It was also found in his pocket.

Browning is famous for pitching the 12th perfect game in baseball history with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988. He played 10 seasons with the Reds, winning the 1990 World Series with Cincinnati. A clean sweep of the Oakland Athletics.

According to FOX19, Browning posted a $2,000 bond and is due back in court on September 14.