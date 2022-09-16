New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The The New York Mets announced Friday Four-time All-Star catcher John Stearns passed away late Thursday night at 71. Stearns is battling cancer.

Stearns appeared in 810 games In an 11-year MLB career 809 of those appearances came with the Mets.

“No one played the game with more spirit or determination than John Stearns. He wanted to attend Old Timers Day last month so he could visit friends and old teammates. Despite his illness, he was able to step into the batting cage. Take some swings,” Mets President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. said in the announcement.

“His nickname, ‘Bad Dude,’ couldn’t be more appropriate. A four-time All Star, John was one of the most complete catchers in Mets history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Stearns in 1973 no. 2 is selected with total option Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies . He was traded to the Mets after appearing in just one game for the Phillies during the 1974 season.

He finished his career with a .260 batting average, 46 home runs and 312 RBIs.

Appeared at Stearns Meet the Old Timers Day At the end of August.

“I’m heartbroken,” Mets teammate Lee Mazzilli said. “John was a joy to be around. He loved the game so much. I was surprised when he walked up to the batting cage on Old Timers Day. It just showed you what a competitor he is.”

Stearns would go on to be a member of the Mets coaching staff from 2000-2001.

“John was a very important part of our staff,” says former MEST manager Bobby Valentine. “He has a unique way of lighting a fire under guys. Every time we talk on the phone, he keeps telling me he’s going to hit this thing. That’s John Stearns tee to tee.”