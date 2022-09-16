closer
The The New York Mets announced Friday Four-time All-Star catcher John Stearns passed away late Thursday night at 71. Stearns is battling cancer.

Stearns appeared in 810 games In an 11-year MLB career809 of those appearances came with the Mets.

New York Mets' Mike Piazza (L) is congratulated by third base coach John Stearns (L) after Piazza hit a first inning home run drive off Edgardo Alfonzo April 3, 2001 against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field in Atlanta. The Mets beat the Braves 6-4.

(Steve Schaefer/AFP via Getty Images)

“No one played the game with more spirit or determination than John Stearns. He wanted to attend Old Timers Day last month so he could visit friends and old teammates. Despite his illness, he was able to step into the batting cage. Take some swings,” Mets President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. said in the announcement.

“His nickname, ‘Bad Dude,’ couldn’t be more appropriate. A four-time All Star, John was one of the most complete catchers in Mets history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Stearns in 1973 no. 2 is selected with total option Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Mets after appearing in just one game for the Phillies during the 1974 season.

John Stearns, #12, of the New York Mets during a game against the Houston Astros on May 28, 1982 at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York.

(Photo by Tony Triolo/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

He finished his career with a .260 batting average, 46 home runs and 312 RBIs.

Appeared at Stearns Meet the Old Timers Day At the end of August.

“I’m heartbroken,” Mets teammate Lee Mazzilli said. “John was a joy to be around. He loved the game so much. I was surprised when he walked up to the batting cage on Old Timers Day. It just showed you what a competitor he is.”

John Stearns #12 of the New York Mets against the St. Louis Cardinals in a Major League Baseball game circa 1978 at Shea Stadium in the borough of Queens, New York City. Stearns played for the Mets from 1975 to 1984.

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Stearns would go on to be a member of the Mets coaching staff from 2000-2001.

“John was a very important part of our staff,” says former MEST manager Bobby Valentine. “He has a unique way of lighting a fire under guys. Every time we talk on the phone, he keeps telling me he’s going to hit this thing. That’s John Stearns tee to tee.”

