Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron on his departure: ‘Which door do you want me out of?’

According to Coach O, his departure LSU football The program isn’t all bad news.

Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron jokingly discussed the details of his departure. He specifically mentioned a discussion he had with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward last October to finalize the terms of his departure.

“We had a meeting,” Orgeron said, reflecting on the conversation, “(Woodward) said, ‘Coach, things aren’t going well.’ And I’m like, ‘No (expletive), Ray Charles could see that.’

“He told me, ‘You have $17.1 million left on your contract and we’ll give it to you.’ I said, ‘What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of?’

Orgeron parted ways with LSU after the 2021-22 season, just two years after he helped lead the team to a national title. As part of the deal, the school agreed to buy out the remainder of his contract. The former Ole Miss and LSU coach will receive about $16.9 million in 18 installments through 2025.