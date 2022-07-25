New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Slava Medvedenko is selling his two NBA championship rings to raise money for his native Ukraine.

Medvedenko was a power forward on the Lakers’ championship teams in 2001 and ’02, playing alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

SCP Auctions is donating the final sale price of both rings to Medvedenko’s Fly High Foundation. It aims to support Ukrainian children by restoring the sports infrastructure of the country’s war-torn schools and opening a network of social sports clubs.

“We want to restore the gyms because the Russian army has bombed more than a hundred schools,” he told The Associated Press by phone on Sunday. “Our country, they need a lot of money to fix the schools. Sports gyms will be the last to fix it. In Ukraine, we have winter and children have to play inside.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The auction runs from Wednesday to August 5. The Laguna Niguel, California-based organization estimates the two rings could raise at least $100,000.

Medvedenko said he decided to sell the rings after going to the roof of one of the high-rise buildings in his Kyiv neighborhood and seeing rockets fired into the night sky by Russian forces.

“At this moment I decided, ‘Why do I need these rings if they’re sitting in my safe?'” Medvedenko said. “I realized I was going to die. After that, I say I sell them to show leadership to the people, to help my Ukrainian people live better, to help the children.”

Medvedenko spoke from Warsaw, Poland, where he staged a sold-out charity basketball game to raise money for Ukrainian refugees who crossed the border to escape the war.

“In Ukraine, you just feel war, rockets, air alerts. You’re very used to that kind of pressure,” he said. “As soon as you cross the border and see how people live normal lives, it’s a different world.”

Spurs’ Gregg Popovich at Social Justice Summit: ‘I’m Living in a Country I Didn’t Know Existed’

The 43-year-old married woman has two daughters aged 16 and 11 and a 10-year-old son. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Medvedenko sent his children to live with their grandmother in another part of the country.

“After they were 1 1/2 months old, they called me and said, ‘Dad, can we come home? We want to be with you and mom,'” he recalled.

Five months into the war, Medvedenko reunited with his family in Kyiv.

“We have air warnings almost every day. Sometimes it’s three or four times a day,” he said. “The kids are very used to it. They play in our yard. They don’t even stop playing.”

Medvedenko served in the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine during the war.

“We’re protecting our neighborhoods, doing checkpoints and duty patrols. I’m not the best solider, I’m not the best shooter, but I can support them,” he said, carrying an AK-47. “I shot it twice, not at people. I’m glad I didn’t have a chance to shoot someone. Our army did a great job defending Kyiv. I want to thank them.”

Warriors step Curry opens up about leaving his mark on basketball despite criticism

Medvedenko is a candidate for the Kyiv City Council in the 2020 elections. He was 11th on the electoral list and his party managed to win only nine seats.

Beyond his wartime humanitarian efforts, Medvedenko had long-term goals to help his country.

“After the victory, we will definitely come back to the question of quality changes in the sport,” he said. “Ten years in the United States, I saw how it works. I hope I have an ideal model in mind to change Ukrainian sport.”

Medvedenko joined the Lakers during the 2000–01 season. He had his best season in 2003-04 when he started 38 games in place of injured Hall of Famer Karl Malone and averaged 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds. Injuries later slowed him down and Medvedenko was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in 2006-07, his final season in the league.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Medvedenko said he texts former Lakers Mark Madsen and Luke Walton. The team sent sports equipment to be used in Ukraine.

“The Lakers family always helps me,” he said. “The Lakers will always be in my heart.”