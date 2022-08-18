Former judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark Moran/AP

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to commercial prisons in exchange for kickbacks have been ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of victims in one of the most notorious legal scandals in US history.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million in damages and $100 million in punitive damages to nearly 300 people in a longstanding civil lawsuit against the judges, writing that the plaintiffs are “a tragic loss of life in a scandal of epic proportions.”

In the so-called “Kids for Money” scandal, Mark Chiavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, closed the county’s juvenile detention center and accepted $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two commercial prisons. Ciavarella, who presided over the juvenile court, promoted a zero-tolerance policy that ensured large numbers of children were sent to PA Kindergarten and sister institution Western PA Child Care.

Ciavarella ordered the detention of children as young as 8, many of whom were first convicted of petty theft, street crossing, truancy, smoking on school grounds, and other minor infractions. The judge often ordered that young people he considered to be delinquents be immediately shackled, handcuffed and taken away, without giving them a chance to defend themselves or even say goodbye to their families.

“Ciavarella and Conahan retracted their oath and damaged public confidence,” Conner wrote Tuesday in his explanation of the verdict. “Their cruel and dastardly actions fell victim to a vulnerable group of young people, many of whom were suffering from emotional and mental health issues.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned about 4,000 juvenile convictions against more than 2,300 children after the scheme was exposed.

It’s unlikely that the now adult victims will see any of the stunning damages, but the plaintiffs’ lawyer said it was an admission of the enormity of the disgraced judges’ crimes.

“This is a huge win,” Marsha Levick, co-founder and general counsel of the Philadelphia Juvenile Law Center and attorney for the plaintiffs, said Wednesday. “A federal court order recognizing the seriousness of what the judges did to these children at the most critical time in their childhood and development makes a huge difference whether or not the money is paid.”

Another plaintiff’s lawyer, Saul Weiss, said he would start checking the judges’ assets, but didn’t think they had the money to pay the verdict.

Ciavarella, 72, is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Kentucky. Its estimated release date is 2035.

Conahan, 70, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison. released under house arrest in 2020 – six years before the end of the term – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conner made the ruling after hearing last year the often emotional testimony of 282 people who appeared in Lucerne County Juvenile Court between 2003 and 2008, 79 of whom were under the age of 13 when Ciavarella sent them to juvenile detention. , and 32 parents.

“They talked about his tough and willful nature, his disregard for due process, his unusual bluntness, and his cavalier and boorish behavior in the courtroom,” Conner wrote.

One unnamed child victim testified that Ciavarella “ruined my life” and “just didn’t let me get to my future,” according to Conner’s ruling.

Another plaintiff said: “I feel like I was just sold for no reason. It’s like everyone was just queuing up to be sold.”

Another victim described how he was shaking uncontrollably during a routine traffic stop — a consequence of the traumatic impact of his detention as a child — and had to show his mental health records in court to “explain why my behavior was so erratic.”

Several of the childhood victims who were involved in the lawsuit when it began in 2009 have since died of overdose or suicide, Conner said.

To calculate compensation, the judge determined that each plaintiff was entitled to a base rate of $1,000 for each day of unlawful detention and adjusted that amount based on the circumstances of each case. Substantial punitive damages were issued, Conner said, as the disgraced judges inflicted “untold physical and emotional trauma” on children and teenagers.

Damages only apply to claimants who choose to participate in the process.

A few years ago, other important defendants in the case, including the builder and owner of private prisons and their companies, paid out about $25 million.