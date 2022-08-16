Former ITT Tech students will receive $3.9B in debt cancellation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Students who used federal loans to attend ITT Technical Institute as far back as 2005 will have those loans automatically canceled after officials found “broad and widespread misrepresentations” at the for-profit college chain, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

The Education Department said the move would cancel $3.9 billion in federal student loans for 208,000 borrowers. The debt is being forgiven using a federal rule known as borrower protection It is intended to protect students from colleges that make false advertising claims or commit fraud.

“For years, ITT leaders have deliberately misled students about the quality of their programs in order to profit from federal student loan programs, ignoring the hardships this entails,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

It adds to the administration’s growing list of piecemeal student loan cancellations — a similar move In June Corinthian promised to eliminate $5.8 billion in college debt — but it didn’t offer answers on broader student loan cancellation.

President Joe Biden supported debt cancellation as a presidential candidate and has been considering for months to write off up to $10,000 per borrower. . He recently promised to make a decision by the end of August, but Tuesday’s announcement shed no new light on his thinking.

Through targeted cancellations for specific groups of borrowers, the administration said it approved nearly $32 billion in student loans for 1.6 million borrowers.

The new policy automatically cancels any federal student loan used to attend ITT Tech since Jan. 1, 2005, upon closing in 2016.

At its height, ITT was one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit college chains, with 130 campuses in 38 states. The company suddenly shut down The company was accused of plunging students into risky debt and misleading them about the quality of educational programs after facing heavy sanctions from the Department of Education.

The Education Department previously approved the cancellation of $1.9 billion in debt owed by former ITT Tech students, mostly for students who applied for relief saying they were misled by the institution. The new system does not require borrowers to apply for relief.

Federal officials based the decision on findings from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the nonprofit Veterans Education Success, as well as several state attorneys general.

The agency said investigators found extensive evidence that ITT Tech made false claims about its students’ ability to get jobs after graduation. They found that the chain misled students about their ability to transfer credits to other schools and about the accreditation of the chain’s nursing program.

“ITT defrauded hundreds of thousands of students,” said Richard Cordray, chief of federal student aid, the federal office that oversees student loans. “By providing students with the debt relief they deserve, we are giving them the opportunity to resume their educational journey without the unfair burden of student debt they are carrying from an unscrupulous institution.”

The decision drew praise from groups representing students.

“This is a life-changing announcement for thousands of people who want to improve their lives and trust the wrong people to help them,” said Libby Webster, senior attorney for the nonprofit Student Defense.

Tasha Berkhalter enrolled at ITT Tech in 2006 to pursue a career in criminal justice after being honorably discharged from the military. The recruiters promised her an easy job after graduation. But after she gets her bachelors, no one hires her.

“It was all for a degree that no one took seriously. When I told employers where I went to college, I was shown the door,” says Berkhalter, of Lima, Ohio.

Berkhalter previously had nearly $100,000 of his debt written off through a borrower protection rule and said he expects more to be written off soon.

“The cloud was lifted from my head,” she said. “I know there are hundreds of thousands of former students like me who are finally getting the relief they deserve.”

In a separate action, the Department of Education began the process of recovering $24 million from DeVry University to replace loan cancellations approved by the federal government due to fraud.

In February, the Biden administration approved $70 million in aid For 1,800 former DeVry students, after the Department of Education determined the school lied about the success of its graduates to recruit new students. This is the first time the agency has approved such claims for a company that is still in operation.

DeVry will now have the opportunity to present arguments explaining why he should not be held liable. DeVry officials are reviewing the department’s notice, spokeswoman Hesse Fernandez said. She emphasized that the school has changed ownership and leadership since the allegations.

“We believe the department misrepresented DeVry’s calculation and disclosure of graduate results in certain statements, and we disagree with the conclusions they reached,” Fernandez said.

