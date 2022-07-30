New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former female employee at an Iowa prison is facing criminal charges after authorities say she engaged in sexual activity with an inmate.

Investigators say former Tama County Jail employee Kayla Burgom, 27, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate in a utility cell and jail recreation yard on multiple occasions while she was an employee, KCRG-TV reported.

Burgom has been charged with three counts of sexual misconduct.

The sexual activity is reported to have occurred between September 2020 and April 2021.

Bergom’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 12, and Bergom has pleaded not guilty, The Gazette reported.

Bergom resigned after the incident with the 29-year-old inmate.

The investigation was completed in March and was launched after a complaint from a county employee.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation handled the case.