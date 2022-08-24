New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal died Tuesday at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer.

Deal died at her home with her husband, former Georgia Republican Governor Nathan Deal, and their family by her side.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and had the tumor removed. Deal underwent several months of chemotherapy, but the cancer had spread to her brain.

“We have lost a wife, mother and grandmother who loved us as unconditionally as we did her. She blessed us, taught us and enriched our lives,” the Deal family said in a statement. “Our family knew this day was coming, and we are grateful for the opportunity to enjoy as much time as possible with her in her final months. We grieve but celebrate her life and the example she set.”

“A woman of unwavering Christian faith, she did not fear death because she had no doubts about her ultimate destination and knew that we would all come together again one day,” the statement continued. “Beyond our family, she touched thousands of lives as a teacher and first lady of Georgia when she read to students in every county and every school district in the state.”

Deal’s family added that she was as much Deal in private as she was in public.

“She gave to others selflessly, relentlessly and unceasingly. We will miss her, but we feel lucky to have her. She left the world a better place because she was here,” family members said.

Raised in a teaching home, Deal graduated from high school in Gainesville, Georgia, and attended Georgia College and State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She will receive her master’s degree five years later.

She taught language arts in Hall County for more than 15 years and continued to advocate for education as first lady, visiting more than 900 classrooms in all 181 Georgia public school districts to encourage reading and literacy among students, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his family were “truly heartbroken” to learn of Deal’s departure.

“As she wished for so many Georgians, Ms. Deal will remain in our hearts and memories, and her family will be in our prayers during this time of grief,” Kemp wrote in a statement. “We ask all Georgians to join us in celebrating her life and contributions to a state of gratitude as she goes to await them in the greater world.”

Deal is survived by her husband and four children.