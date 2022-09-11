New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former DC Air National Guard fighter pilot Heather Penny joins “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, September 11, 2022, to discuss the mission she was given on 9/11 21 years ago.

Vice President Dick Cheney reportedly ordered fighter pilots to ram United Airlines Flight 93 after two hijacked commercial flights — UA Flight 11 and UA Flight 175 — were flown into the World Trade Center by members of al-Qaeda.

“As a brand new rookie pilot … our aircraft had no ordinance, just training ordinance. But we knew we had to get in the air,” Penny recalled when speaking to “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“We know we have to protect our nation’s capital,” she continued. “But our biggest challenges are getting authorization to launch and getting real live weapons on board.”

“As Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth pointed out, Penny and her team prepared and flew F-16 Falcons, much smaller than the commercial planes used by United Airlines to transport civilian passengers, for this mission.

Penny fulfills her orders while wondering if her father, a pilot for United Airlines, could be one of the hijacked planes.

She told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that she was not trained for a situation like 9/11.

“In the military, we don’t train for suicide missions because we value our warfighters,” Penny said, calling them “a part of our unique capabilities,” adding, “If we don’t have those missiles we’re in a position, there’s no other choice.”

Penny said Lt. Gen. Mark Sasseville, deputy chief of the National Guard, was his flight lead on 9/11.

At the time, he was director of operations for the DC Air National Guard, Penny said.

Penny and Sassville reportedly took off from Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC.

“We knew we were right next to the nation’s capital, but we had to have authorization from our civilian leadership to allow us to take off, especially since we knew what the target was,” Penny recalled.

The hijackers of Flight 93 were en route to Washington, DC, but after the passengers attempted to take control of the plane, the plane crashed in a wooded area of ​​Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Penny told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that she would have crashed her plane into Flight 93 if it had been a timing exercise.

“There is no question [Sasseville’s] In mind and in my mind what we have to do,” Penny said. “We’re willing to do it because we took an oath to protect and defend our Constitution, the US and our way of life, to protect our people, but anyone who saw what happened that day would do the same thing. Will be ready.”

Penny said many people stepped forward and made “similar” heroic choices on the morning of 9/11.

“What really surprised me was that there was nothing special about it [Sasseville] And I’m ready to make it clear what the passengers on Flight 93 did,” Penny said.

She continued, “This kind of heroism, this bravery, this service is in each of us. I wish it didn’t take a national crisis to bring out that heroism.”