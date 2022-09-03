Former Elite Football Coach Apologizes to Victims in Court

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and may affect those who have been sexually assaulted or know someone who has experienced it.

Bob Birarda stood up and apologized before bursting into tears during the second day of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver Provincial Court.

“I sincerely apologize to each of you for the pain, frustration, and injury I have caused you,” he said in a trembling voice.

“I am here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I have had on you… There is no justification or justification for my behavior and I do not offer them,” he said.

Birrard addressed each victim individually. Their names are protected by a publication ban.

The former head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team and Canada’s women’s under-20 soccer team pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young man for sexual purposes in February.

The offenses occurred between 1998 and 2008 and involve four former players who were teenagers when he coached them.

Birarda will surely go to jail. The defense lawyer asks for eight months in prison and then four months of house arrest. Crown was sentenced to two years less than a day in prison plus another three years of probation.

In defense filings, lawyer William Smart told the court that Birard was in his early 20s and volunteered as an assistant coach when he committed the first two offenses in 1988 and 1990, respectively. Smart said that Birarda, as a relatively young man, “didn’t understand the imbalance of power” between coach and player.

Bob Birarda as pictured in an interview with CBC News in 2007 Birarda pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young man for sexual purposes. (CBC News)

From 2006 to 2008, a time period referring to a single count of touching a young man for sexual intent, Smart painted a picture of a mentally ill man who was “losing touch with reality.”

“The defense does not dispute that Mr. Birarda was credible,” Smart said. “He’s an inherently insecure person who was overwhelmed by life at that point.”

Judge Dina Ghaffar had previously heard that during this time, Birrard sent a stream of messages to the victim, telling her that he loved her, that he was “out” by looking at her photo, and that he started a countdown to her 18th birthday, which he called “Day ecstasy” – when it will be possible to have sex with her.

Smart said his client is now “deeply embarrassed” by his behavior, and described the sexual touching that occurred – kissing the player, stroking her neck, unwanted hugs – as offensive but minor.

Birrarda was quietly fired by Canada Soccer and the Whitecaps in October 2008 for incidents and text messages involving various players. A few months later, he began coaching girls’ soccer in suburban Vancouver.

Smart read to the court excerpts from letters written by the female players that Birarda had coached in the ten years since leaving Team Canada and the Whitecaps.

All described Birarda as a positive influence in their lives. Smart said the letters were proof that he was at low risk of reoffending.

Birarda, 55, has endured the shame and humiliation of the media and social media scrutiny of the case, Smart said, and he may have to serve a prison term in custody.

“Mr. Birarda will bear the stigma for the rest of his life,” Smart said.

The verdict will be announced shortly.