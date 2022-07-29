type here...
Former Detroit Lions safety William White has died at age 56 after a battle with ALS

Former Detroit Lions safety William White has died after a six-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the team announced.

White, 56, played six seasons in Detroit after being drafted out of Ohio State in the fourth round of the 1988 NFL Draft.

“I loved William,” Lions special assistant to the president/CEO Chris Spielman said in a statement. “We’ve shared joys and sorrows on and off the field. He’s always and always will be my brother. I’m forever grateful for the special moment he was able to be by my side at last year’s Pride of the Lions celebration at Ford Field. I look forward to seeing him again when he’s free from ALS. Can’t wait. May God’s peace be upon his family.”

White spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and two with the Atlanta Falcons. In his final season with Atlanta, he helped the Falcons on their way to the Super Bowl, intercepted two passes in the divisional playoffs and had a team-high nine tackles in Super Bowl 33’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

White, diagnosed with ALS in 2016, finished his career by playing in 170 games and intercepting 20 passes.

