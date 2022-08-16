New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Terrence John “TJ” Cox, a Democrat who represented California’s 21st congressional district from 2019 to 2021, was indicted on Tuesday on 28 counts of money laundering, wire fraud, campaign fraud and other charges.

Cox, 59, was arrested by FBI agents around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Fresno County Jail, according to sheriff’s records.

In a 25-page indictment, prosecutors detailed how Cox stole $1.7 million from clients and companies he was associated with from 2013 to 2018.

In one case, Cox requested a $100,000 loan for one of his companies in April 2017, but failed to repay the principal amount to two investors.

“Over $40,000 [the loan] “The funds were used for Cox’s personal expenses, including private school tuition, credit card payments, mortgage payments and a $7,000 payment to Cox’s private political consultant,” prosecutors wrote.

When Cox was a candidate for US Congress in the 2018 election, he was accused of arranging more than $25,000 in illegal grassroots donations by funding or reimbursing family members and associates after they gave money to his campaign.

Cox is also accused of providing fictitious bank statements on a mortgage application and fraudulently obtaining a $1.5 million construction loan to build a recreation area in Fresno. That loan defaulted, resulting in more than $1.2 million in losses, according to prosecutors.

Cox could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The 59-year-old carried California’s 21st Congressional District in 2018, but lost in 2020 to Republican Rep. David Valadao by 862 votes.