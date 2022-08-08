type here...
CANADA POLITICS Former Defense and Foreign Secretary Bill Graham has died.
Former Defense and Foreign Secretary Bill Graham has died.

Former Cabinet Minister Bill Graham has died.

Graham served as Minister of Foreign Affairs under Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and Minister of National Defense under Prime Minister Paul Martin.

He was also Leader of the Opposition and Interim Leader of the Liberal Party.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Omar Algabra called Graham “my friend and mentor”.

“He was a giant in Canadian and international politics,” Algabra said.

“He wore his love for Canada on his sleeve. My condolences to his family.”

