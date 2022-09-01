New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former DEA Special Operations Director Derek Maltz blasted the Biden administration’s handling of drug trafficking in the United States and called for leadership on the broader fentanyl crisis on “Jesse Waters Primetime.”

Derek Maltz: They should understand that Families are waking up 300 people are dying every day. The family is very angry. The press secretary is delusional. There are mixed messages. The mayors are saying the border is secure – they have operational control of the border. Where is the border tsar? As President Biden said, she’s going to solve the problem. We haven’t heard anything. The President himself has said that this is an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security, but he has broad boundaries.

DEA Warns ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Is ‘Deliberate Attempt by Drug Traffickers to Get Addicted’ to Young People

You know what we want, Judge? We need Operation Warp Speed ​​for the fentanyl crisis. We need to destroy the manufacturing lab in Mexico. We need to stop the money going back into chemicals, the money going to Mexico, but we need to hold the Department of Education accountable. And by the way, going after the parents instead of the Attorney General, right? Why don’t domestic terrorists, because they care about their children’s education, go after the cartels as terrorists and destroy their manufacturing labs? Because American children are more important than a multi-billion dollar industry Drug cartels.

