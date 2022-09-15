New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rodrigo Blankenship’s three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts came to an abrupt end this week after missing a game-winning field goal. 20-20 overtime game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

He was released on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Blankenship was seen practicing by herself.

According to FOX59, the 25-year-old placekicker was spotted practicing field goals at the Grand Park Sports Campus near the Indies’ training facility.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor takes consolation in tie but admits OT rule change ‘could be better,’ says fantasy football

Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal that would have given the Colts a Week 1 win, but he had ugly moments in the game, with two kickoffs going out of bounds that ultimately led to his ejection.

Before Tuesday’s announcement, head coach Frank Reich appeared to suggest the Colts would not make a decision.

“In my mind, he’s our kicker,” Reich said after the game. By the Indianapolis Star . “We go back and everybody gets evaluated. Coaches, players, we all get evaluated. If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s: don’t rush into decisions like that. (General manager) Chris (Ballard ) and I got a chance to talk, everybody gets evaluated.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Blankenship will be replaced by Chase McLaughlin or Lukas Havricic on Sunday in Jacksonville. Both kickers were signed to the practice squad and will battle for a job this week.

Blankenship won the kicking job as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia in 2020, but after a strong rookie season with 139 points, he struggled.

A hip injury will keep him out for most of the 2021 season. Blankenship missed three of 14 field-goal attempts and one extra point in five games before ending the season on injured reserve.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A strong performance in training camp to win the starting job this season ultimately didn’t pay off for the third-year pro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.