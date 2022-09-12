New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Brian Stelter, who was fired by CNN last month, has found a new gig discussing “threats to democracy” and how the press can respond.

Stelter has been named a Harvard Kennedy School Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship and will work with both students and faculty in the fall of 2022.

“As a Walter Shorenstein Fellow, Stelter will organize a series of discussions on a range of threats to democracy and possible responses of the news media. These discussions will be with media leaders, policymakers, politicians, and Kennedy School students, fellows, and professors. The current state of the information ecosystem and its impact on democratic governance for the public and Helps in enhancing scholarly understanding,” the school noted.

The Harvard Kennedy School, which is the public policy school at the prestigious university, said in an announcement that Stelter was an anchor of “Reliable Sources” until August 2022, but gave no indication of why he left the network.

Stelter’s show was canceled and he was shown the door as new CNN CEO Chris Leach emphasized “news,” as opposed to the liberal opinion programming the network has become known for under Jeff Zucker, particularly during the Trump administration.

In what many assumed was an attempt to appease the new administration, Stelter recently reported on the intensity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which was not the dismissible “right-wing media story” that liberal pundits have been insisting in 2020.

But the last-ditch effort didn’t save his CNN show, and Stelter, who earned a reputation as a left-wing pundit and spent much of his time criticizing the conservative media, is telling people he’s essentially a “sacrificial lamb.”

He was called out earlier this year in a report that said he was “the face of the network’s liberal shift” in the eyes of conservatives, but to the end he insisted he was not partisan.

“I know I don’t always have all the answers, I don’t always have all the right questions… Here’s what I know. I know that standing up for civility and democracy and dialogue is not partisan,” Stelter told CNN viewers during his final appearance. “Standing up against demagogues is not partisan. It’s necessary, it’s patriotic. We have to make sure that we don’t give a platform to those who lie to our face. But we also have to make sure that we’re representing the full spectrum of the debate. . and representing what’s going on in this country and in this world.”

In April, during a panel discussion at the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy conference in Chicago, he was visibly upset when a college freshman confronted Stelter about his network allegedly being a “purveyor of disinformation.”

The Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship “brings high-profile figures at the forefront of media, politics, and public policy to Harvard’s Kennedy School to work with students, faculty, scholars, and the public on pressing issues of the moment,” according to the school’s website. Past fellows include legendary CBS reporter Bob Schiffer, former Time managing editor Richard Stengel, and Obama-era FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.

