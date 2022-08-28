New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Paul Begala, a former adviser to Bill Clinton, criticized President Biden’s student loan loan handouts during CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, calling it a “terrible policy.”

“Well, it’s bad policy and bad politics. For that kind of money, you could fund free pre-K for every 3- and 4-year-old for 10 years. You could do a lot for poor people, for society. By giving pre-K to people of color and the disadvantaged. You can forgive all medical debt, which is not freely accessible like student loans,” Begala said, adding that it was “progressive.”

He said Biden’s plan was “terrible policy” and noted Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan, who also came out against Biden’s plan.

Begala said Ryan’s race in Ohio was “tight” and he “can’t stand the idea.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Several Democrats, such as Michael Bennett, D-Col., listed as not liking the idea because it could hurt their election chances.

“What’s my party doing in this? They’re inconvenient – I think they’re not helping the people we’re here to help, which are poor people and disadvantaged communities. And they’re not helping their politicians who are running,” Begla said. .

Ashley Allison, former national coalition director of the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign, disagreed with Begla and said she believes voters will turn out again for student loan forgiveness in 2020.

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said the president’s plan did nothing to address the root cause.

“It boils down to this idea, I’m sorry, but the Democrats are becoming the party of the elite. And Donald Trump plays into that. There’s a reason why Americans who work for Donald Trump have turned out, which I’m not a fan of, but it’s playing into that. ,” she said.

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings said he believes we have reached the “clown phase” of the Biden presidency.

“He’s walking a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue and throwing money out the window here. And that’s totally illegal, that’s totally unconstitutional, that’s totally in violation of our rules. You’ve got a president that Congress hasn’t spent half of. A trillion dollars. It’s a huge, massive thing. And it’s phenomenal,” Jennings said.

“And Biden ran as the guy who’s going to restore our rules and restore balance and restore our laws and institutions. And it’s all for politics, against all of that,” he continued, arguing. It was “payoff for the 2024 primary”.

The president announced his student loan debt handout on Wednesday, which will eliminate $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

Biden extended the moratorium on student loan payments until the end of December.