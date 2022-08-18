New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former CIA director Michael Hayden on Wednesday agreed with a British journalist’s assertion that Republicans are more “nihilistic” and “dangerous” than terrorist groups and dictatorships around the world.

Financial Times columnist Edward Luce tweeted Thursday, “I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world in my career. “I’ve never seen a more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible political force than today’s Republicans. Nothing close.”

Among those who agreed with Luce’s argument was former CIA director Michael Hayden, who tweeted: “I agree and I am the director of the CIA.”

Jeff Giesea, an entrepreneur and self-proclaimed former Trump supporter, questioned the productivity of such a comment, saying it would only reinforce the GOP’s “narrative of a partisan, weaponized intelligence apparatus.”

“Also, your message overstates the case. Do you really believe the GOP is more callous & contemptible than al Qaeda? Seriously? Make that case,” Giesea wrote in a follow-up tweet. “You also paint with too broad a brush. Not all Republicans are extremists and Uncle MAGA is not the enemy. Tone it down.”

In addition to being director of the CIA and director of the National Security Agency, General Michael Hayden also served as a national security contributor for CNN.