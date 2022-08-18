New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom explained why the NBA is “really mad” after its insidious business ties with communist China were exposed on “The Ingram Angle” on Wednesday.

Canter Freedom: everything NBA Either for money or for a publicity stunt. It’s been around for years, so I’m not surprised. As long as the league image is profitable they could care less about the players, the coaching staff and the fans.

ENES Kanter criticizes NBA for silence on China after Freedom League announcements left midterm vote events

And finally, they’re really mad because somebody from the inside who’s played 11 years in this league — [is] They are going there and revealing one by one. And that is unacceptable… what is unacceptable is how they bow Biggest Dictatorship Out in the world. So it broke my heart. I said “you know what.. enough.. someone needs to call this hypocrite.” And I did.

Click here to download the Fox News app

Watch the full interview below: