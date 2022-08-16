Former California Rep. T. J. Cox faces more than two dozen federal fraud charges.

Enlarge this image switch title Andrew Harnick/AP

Former California Rep. T. J. Cox faces dozens of federal charges related to allegations that the Democrat was involved in several fraud schemes, including one related to his running for Congress.

Ministry of Justice released details Tuesday for 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud against Cox.

He served one term in the US House of Representatives, from 2019 to 2021. During the 2018 race, he narrowly defeated Republican David Valadao during a major Democratic bid to take over GOP-led areas of California. Cox lost the rematch against Valadao.

According to federal prosecutors, Cox’s alleged schemes spanned years from at least 2013 to 2018 and included numerous scams. Cox was allegedly targeting companies, both commercial and non-profit, with which he was already associated. uncovered indictment.

In two separate fraud schemes, Cox illegally obtained more than $1.7 million from diverted client payments, as well as from company loans and investments that he extorted and then stole, according to prosecutors.

His fraudulent schemes allegedly even included his own running for Congress. Prosecutors say that when Cox was a candidate for the US House of Representatives in 2018, he orchestrated an illegal $25,000 donation scheme. He funded and reimbursed family members and associates for donations to his campaign.

If found guilty and if he receives the maximum sentence, Cox faces several decades in prison.

There was no information about Cox’s possible lawyer in the court papers.