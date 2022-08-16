type here...
Former California Democratic Rep. Feds in multiple fraud schemes. Charges TJ Cox, DOJ says

WASHINGTON – A former US congressman has been charged in a 28-count indictment with multiple alleged fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud. Department of Justice announced.

Former Rep. Rep. TJ Cox, D-Calif., allegedly targeted companies he was associated with and their customers and vendors, illegally obtained more than $1.7 million between 2013 and 2018, stealing customer payments, company loans and investments after he stole them. did The department said in a news release.

The former California congressman is also accused of conducting a scheme to fund and reimburse family members and associates for campaign donations in 2018, ultimately arranging more than $25,000 in illegal straw or hose donations to his campaign in 2017, according to a Justice Department release. Other alleged schemes involved obtaining mortgage and construction loans with false or misleading information.

Cox faces federal charges including 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud and one count of campaign contribution fraud, the Justice Department said.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison plus a $250,000 fine for wire fraud and money laundering, up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for wire fraud affecting a financial institution and up to five years in prison plus a $250,000 fine. Penalties for campaign contribution fraud.

Cox was elected to the US House in 2018 but lost his seat in 2020.


