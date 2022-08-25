New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after nine years in the NFL.

Tretter, 31, released a statement on social media saying he was making good on a promise he made to himself in college. Retiring “on my own terms.” He added that he plans to continue in his role as president of the NFL Players Association.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished when I made the pledge and how far I’ve come since that night. I think if my 31-year-old self could talk to my 20-year-old self, I could tell him from the bottom of my heart that we did it. We did everything we said we did and more,” he said. wrote

NFLPA president’s missing from rosters ‘suspicious,’ former Browns teammate Joel Bitonio says

“My time on the field may be over, but I will not be away from football. I look forward to redoubling my work as NFLPA president and making further progress on behalf of our game’s greatest players, present and future.”

Tretter was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, where he played for three seasons before signing with the Browns in 2017. He signed a contract extension in 2019 but was released in March.

Tretter played a key role Setting up team COVID-19 protocols And help the league navigate pandemic-related challenges in the 2020 season.

In an i Interview with Sports Illustrated Published on Thursday morning, Tretter talked about the ongoing knee issues he had last season and seemed to indicate that the state of his injury is unlikely to keep him sidelined.

“Guys were like, ‘Oh, how are your knees?'” Tretter recalled in his interview with the outlet. “And I always said, ‘My NFLPA job is going to end my career before my knees end my career’.”

After becoming a free agent, Tretter said no teams interested in playing for him expressed a desire to add him to their roster, despite a salary request that was “well below what I would bring.”

Although his career on the field is over, Tretter remains positive about continuing in his role as NFLPA president.

“I would argue that in the next 18 months I’m going to achieve more than I’ve ever come close to playing football in that time,” he said.

“I’m very excited about what’s next.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.