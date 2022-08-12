Former British Columbian Prime Minister Christy Clark Endorses Jean Charest in Tory Race

Former British Columbian Prime Minister Christy Clark on Wednesday backed Jean Charet as the next leader of the federal Conservatives, at a time when she said the party was going to extremes.

She also expressed a choice to run as the leader in the Alberta United Conservative Party leadership contest, which promised to pass legislation that flouted federal laws.

“I think it’s crazy,” Clarke said of Daniel Smith’s proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.

Clarke’s comment followed an impassioned speech she gave in Edmonton to a room of conservatives gathered to discuss the need for the federal party to stay closer to the political center.

Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark says federal conservatives are going to extremes and should stay closer to the political center. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

The event was organized by the Center Ice Conservatives, an advocacy group that formed at the start of the Tory leadership contest to encourage candidates to focus on issues such as the economy.

It argues that advocacy for accessibility measures resonates with mainstream Canadians more than others, such as dealing with pandemic-related health restrictions, which has become a rallying cry for many in conservative movements.

Its co-founder, Rick Peterson, entered the 2017 party leadership contest and stated that the new group would not support a candidate in the current race.

Clark was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s event and only began commenting on the competition to replace Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as leader of the UCP at the request of an audience member.

Clark, who previously led the center-right BC Liberal Party, spoke for about 20 minutes about the need for political leaders to focus on what unites Canadians rather than fueling divisions.

She accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of dividing the country when he said the views of the Freedom Convoy protesters who blocked roads and highways last winter against COVID-19 vaccine mandates were unacceptable.

Composite illustration of Conservative leader candidates Pierre Poilivre (left), Leslyn Lewis (center left), Jean Charet (center), Roman Baber (center right), and Scott Aitchison. (Canadian press)

Clarke said divisive policies create opportunities for others to do the same.

“Now we are seeing the Conservative Party of Canada go to extremes to play on the very edge of a political divide,” she said.

“I think some days their rhetoric is just as bad or even worse.”

Her comments came as party members had less than a month to vote on the next leader.

The race, which began in February, was a struggle for the party’s soul and future direction.

The main rivalry has been between longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilivre, who is pushing a wide-ranging “freedom” campaign, and former Quebec premier Jean Charet, who has denounced the convoy as a violation of the rule of law.

Of the 678,000 Conservative members eligible to vote in the race, the party says about 174,000 ballots were returned through September 6. term.

Speaking Wednesday, Clarke said she recently received her ballot in the mail and will be voting in the contest.

“I think Jean Charest would be a fantastic prime minister,” she said.