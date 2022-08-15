New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former boxing champion Adrien Broner announced Monday that he has pulled out of his upcoming fight against Oscar Figueroa, citing mental health concerns.

The four-time world champion announced his decision on social media. The fight was scheduled to take place in Hollywood, Florida and aired on Showtime.

“Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not going to play in the ring, I’ve seen a lot of people die playing in their boxing career and I’m not going to do that just pray for me. Too much love for the sport of boxing to not give my all And I feel like I came up short because my heart wasn’t 100% there and if I make that mistake again I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people’s feelings and pleasing them when in reality I have nothing to prove to anyone. No,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m a 4-time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I don’t lace up the gloves again I’m safe to say I’ll be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame, so I’ll have to step back and get over this hurdle. I’m back in the squared circle. Before putting my life on the line I know I’m far from done in this sport, see you soon.”

The Cincinnati native is 34-4-1 with 24 knockouts in his boxing career.

He last fought in February 2021 with a unanimous decision against Giovanni Santiago. Prior to that, he lost to Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision in January 2019.

At the height of his career, Broner held the WBO Super Featherweight Championship, the WBC Lightweight Championship, the WBA Welterweight Championship and the WBA Light Welterweight Championship.

Broner has had his troubles outside the ring.

In 2019, a restraining order was issued against him after he made homophobic threats on social media. He was later ordered to pay $830,000 in restitution for sexually assaulting a woman in a Cleveland nightclub.

Last year, Broner was jailed for a parole violation when he failed to enroll in a court-mandated alcohol treatment program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.